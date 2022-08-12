POLICE arrested three men who allegedly robbed a Freeport teacher and business owner outside of a bank in Point Lisas, Couva, on Wednesday.
Quick action by the police resulted in the arrest of the suspects in Tarouba Link Road, San Fernando.
The arrested men have addresses at Laventille, Port-of-Spain and Cunupia respectively.
A police report stated that at around 11 a.m. the victim parked his vehicle in the car park of First Citizens Bank Limited in Point Lisas.
While walking towards the entrance of the bank, he was accosted by two men.
One of the men pointed a firearm at him and then second man grabbed a pouch from the victim's hand containing cash.
The robbers ran off and got into an awaiting white Nissan B15.
A report was made to the police and an all-points bulletin was issued for the getaway vehicle.
Officers of the Southern Division Task Force and Central Division Task Force pursued the vehicle and intercepted it on the south-bound layby to the Tarouba Link Road.
Police said the men and the vehicle were searched, and some of the money was recovered.
No firearm was found.
Three suspects were arrested and conveyed to a police station in the Central Police Division.
The suspects were expected to be placed on identification parades in connection with the offence of robbery with aggravation.
PC Flemming is continuing investigations.