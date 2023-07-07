Police officers are reminding citizens to exercise extreme caution when parking vehicles and securing valuables, as there has been an uptick of larceny motor vehicle cases across the country.
The reminder came after officers of the Northern Division Task Force arrested three men when police intercepted a vehicle, minutes after it was stolen on Wednesday.
According to police reports, around 8 p.m. officers acting on information, went to a home at Jai Ramkissoon Housing in La Horquetta. Upon arrival, officers found three suspects in a black Toyota Fielder. The officers announced their presence and conducted a search of the vehicle and the suspects, which led to the discovery of $17,000 in a blue bag. None of the occupants of the vehicle was its owner nor had permission to use it.
Further investigations revealed that the suspects had just broken into a KIA K2700 motor vehicle which was parked outside the La Horquetta home. It was also discovered that the sum of cash was taken from the KIA K2700.
The officers quickly informed the home owner who told them that the owner of the vehicle in which the men were found, resided two blocks away. Both home owners were, before the arrest, unaware that they were victims of crimes. The suspects and the items retrieved were taken to the La Horquetta police station for processing.
The exercise was conducted by corporal Fortune and a party of officers of the La Horquetta police station and the Northern Division Task Force, Area South. The three men are assisting officers with enquiries as investigations are continuing.
In an unrelated incident, officers of the San Juan police district were on mobile patrol when they received information of a man armed with a gun on First Street, San Juan.
A party of officers responded and, upon arrival, saw a group of men gathered on the side of First Street. The officers approached them and identified themselves. The men behaved suspiciously which caused the officers to perform a search, during which they found a black M&P .9mm pistol, one black magazine and 24 rounds of .9mm ammunition on a 19-year-old in the group.
The teen of First Street, San Juan was arrested and taken to the police station. He was expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate.