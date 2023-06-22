handcuffs

Police officers arrested three men allegedly found at the Arima Health Facility with a loaded pistol in a purse.

The men, ages 19 to 21, are from Cumuto and Wallerfield.

Officers of the Northern Division, conducting a joint intelligence-led exercise under Operation Real Steel earlier in the week, went to the Arima Health Facility, where they saw three men sitting on a chair with a black purse between them. A search of the purse allegedly resulted in officers finding a pistol loaded with an extended magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition.

Also, in an exercise in the South Western Division, officers were on mobile patrol in the Siparia area, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, when they stopped a black Nissan Sunny occupied by a man. It is alleged the man threw a black plastic bag to the side of the road when he was stopped. A search of the bag allegedly resulted in officers finding two packages of marijuana weighing one kilogramme. The 37-year-old suspect of Princes Town was arrested in connection with the find.

Across in the Eastern Division, officers conducted an exercise on Tuesday, during which they executed a search warrant at the San Souci home of a 24-year-old man. The search allegedly resulted in officers finding a quantity of marijuana and three iguana carcasses. Three suspects, two males and one female, ages 19 to 26, all of San Souci, who were in the house at the time of the search, were arrested.

Investigations are ongoing into the matters.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rowley: UWI moving away from its mission

Rowley: UWI moving away from its mission

THE University of the West Indies (The UWI) has fallen away from its mission in scientific research, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

There are still hundreds of areas of stimu­lating research to be explored and published, and such publications and edification stimula­ted by collection and analysis of data in every field can do wonders for decision-making at eve­ry level of the society, from Government to small entrepreneurs, he said.

Farley ‘won’t make report public’

Farley ‘won’t make report public’

The final report of a forensic audit into development programmes conducted under the former Tobago House of Assembly administration (THA) will not be read in the House.

And neither will the THA minority nor the Prime Minister get their hands on it, says THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Recommended for you