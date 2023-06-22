Police officers arrested three men allegedly found at the Arima Health Facility with a loaded pistol in a purse.
The men, ages 19 to 21, are from Cumuto and Wallerfield.
Officers of the Northern Division, conducting a joint intelligence-led exercise under Operation Real Steel earlier in the week, went to the Arima Health Facility, where they saw three men sitting on a chair with a black purse between them. A search of the purse allegedly resulted in officers finding a pistol loaded with an extended magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition.
Also, in an exercise in the South Western Division, officers were on mobile patrol in the Siparia area, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, when they stopped a black Nissan Sunny occupied by a man. It is alleged the man threw a black plastic bag to the side of the road when he was stopped. A search of the bag allegedly resulted in officers finding two packages of marijuana weighing one kilogramme. The 37-year-old suspect of Princes Town was arrested in connection with the find.
Across in the Eastern Division, officers conducted an exercise on Tuesday, during which they executed a search warrant at the San Souci home of a 24-year-old man. The search allegedly resulted in officers finding a quantity of marijuana and three iguana carcasses. Three suspects, two males and one female, ages 19 to 26, all of San Souci, who were in the house at the time of the search, were arrested.
Investigations are ongoing into the matters.