Three men who allegedly shot and wounded two men appeared before a magistrate on Monday.
Kadeem Celestine, 21, aka “Son Son”, Kevon Joseph, 31, aka “Brigo”, both of Maloney and Kalonji Arthur, 24, of Tobago, were charged with the offence of wounding with intent when they appeared virtually before Arima magistrate Brambhanan Dubay.
Arthur was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 with a surety, while Celestine and Joseph, were denied bail and told to apply to a judge in chambers.
The matter was adjourned to July 20.
A police report said that two men reported to police that they were shot at by gunmen on separate occasions in May.
Investigations, supervised by Insp Highly and Cpl Ali, were launched into the incidents and three suspects were arrested on June 16.
The they were charged by PCs Williams and Winter of the Maloney Criminal Investigations Department, on June 18.