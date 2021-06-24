The House of Representatives will debate a motion of no confidence in Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh at 1.30 p.m. today.

The Opposition motion is filed in the name of Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran. The Health Minister is expected to speak.

The motion is unusually short. It reads, “Whereas the Minister of Health has persistently demonstra­ted his inability to effectively undertake his duties in the health sector for the welfare of our citizens, be it resolved that this House express its lack of confidence in the Minister of Health and call for his immediate resignation.”