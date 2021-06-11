Three men who broke into and stole from the home of a police officer, who was battling the Covid-19 virus at the hospital, were jailed by a magistrate.
Tarique Kerr, 18, Rayon Flanders, 20, and Remy Fuentes, were jailed for 36 months with hard labour.
Kerr, Flanders, and Remy - all of North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, pleaded guilty to the offences of breaking and entering, and larceny when they appeared before Sangre Grande magistrate Cheron Raphael.
The victim - a 44-year-old Special Reserve Officer (SRP) attached to the Sangre Grande Police Station - had his home broken into while he was at the Couva Hospital and Multi-training Facility, receiving treatment for symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus.
The officer was discharged from the hospital on June 4.
When he arrived at his home he discovered his police-issued bulletproof vest, police-issued hat, 42" LG television, Sony DVD player, tool box, and other items missing.
A report was made to the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the officers immediately responded and conducted several interviews.
On June 9, acting on information received, the officers executed a search warrant at three homes in North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, where the items were recovered.
The Eastern Division Special Operations Unit led by Cpl Ramnarine, PCs Cielto, Singh and Samuel participated in the exercise.