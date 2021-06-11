covidthieves

Tarique Kerr, Rayon Flanders, and Remy Fuentes

Three men who broke into and stole from the home of a police officer, who was battling the Covid-19 virus at the hospital, were jailed by a magistrate.

Tarique Kerr, 18, Rayon Flanders, 20, and Remy Fuentes, were jailed for 36 months with hard labour.

Kerr, Flanders, and Remy - all of North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, pleaded guilty to the offences of breaking and entering, and larceny when they appeared before Sangre Grande magistrate Cheron Raphael.

The victim - a 44-year-old Special Reserve Officer (SRP) attached to the Sangre Grande Police Station - had his home broken into while he was at the Couva Hospital and Multi-training Facility, receiving treatment for symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus.

The officer was discharged from the hospital on June 4.

When he arrived at his home he discovered his police-issued bulletproof vest, police-issued hat, 42" LG television, Sony DVD player, tool box, and other items missing.

A report was made to the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the officers immediately responded and conducted several interviews.

On June 9, acting on information received, the officers executed a search warrant at three homes in North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, where the items were recovered.

The Eastern Division Special Operations Unit led by Cpl Ramnarine, PCs Cielto, Singh and Samuel participated in the exercise.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM: I take full responsibility

PM: I take full responsibility

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has apologised for the vaccine fiasco last week, but said it was just one bad day.

After more than a year of mana­ging and attempting to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Trinidad and Tobago, Rowley admitted that the Government made a blunder by allowing walk-in vaccinations at health centres across the country.

Rollout resumes Wednesday

Rollout resumes Wednesday

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday his Ministry has suspended the walk-in vaccination drive by surname until Wednesday when a modified rollout programme targeting seniors aged 65 and over will be implemented.

Covid’s sudden, deadly blow

Covid’s sudden, deadly blow

HOW could a 20-year-old man with no comorbidities and no symp­toms of Covid-19 die from the virus?

This was the question posed to Dr Michelle Trotman at the Covid-­­19 media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday, following the death of Abdullah Mohammed Hassim, who showed no signs of illness until minutes before he died.

Hassim, a President’s Medal awardee who was studying to be a mechani­cal engineer, was the only son of Nabilah Juman, 40, and his stepfather Intaff Juman, 56.