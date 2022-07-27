Three men were each sentenced to 12 months’ hard labour, after they appeared before a Couva magistrate on Tuesday, charged with larceny of cables belonging to the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT).
Labourer Jason Andrews, 33 of California and welder Anderson Bedeau, 33, and Keshawn Simmons, 19, both of Couva entered guilty pleas before magistrate Alexander Prince at the Couva Second Court.
They were arrested in two separate incidents.
Andrews was held by officers who responded to a report of men cutting TSTT cables at Dow Village, California around 6 am on July 24.
Bedeau and Simmons were arrested around 1:45 a.m. on July 25 after estate constables of Amalgamated Security Services responded to a report of larceny TSTT cables in the Couva area.
Fishermen on robbery with aggravation charge
Also appearing before Prince were fishermen Willon Esdelle, 29, and Kenan Squires, 23, both of Couva, charged with robbery with aggravation which allegedly occurred on July 18.
They pleaded not guilty and Esdelle was denied bail, while Squires was granted bail with surety in the sum of $500,000.
The matter was adjourned to August 23.