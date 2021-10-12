Three people were shot dead yesterday in Arima and Tunapuna.
The deceased have been identified as Vaughn Derrick Charles, 68, Shaquille Pereira, 25, and Josiah Copeland, 19.
Two killings took place at about 7.30 p.m. at the corner of Stratham Lodge Street and O’Keefe Street, in Tunapuna.
Charles and Copeland were killed.
The Express was informed that a group of men were liming along the roadway when a white Nissan Alemera pulled alongside them.
The occupants of the car then shot at the group before the vehicle sped off.
Six people were shot.
Charles died at the scene.
The other five were rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
Copeland died while undergoing treatment.
Of the four surviving victims, three are warded in critical condition up to 8am today.
A 19-year-old was shot in the head, right leg, and both arms; a 49-year-old was shot to the head and chest; and a 25-year-old was shot to the chest.
The fourth victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the leg.
His condition is said to be stable.
A team of officers led by Sgt Singh and Cpl Jones responded.
The Express was told that over 50 rounds of assorted 5.56mm, and 9mm ammunition rounds were found and seized at the scene.
Pereira was shot dead in Arima on Monday morning.
Pereira of Cross Trace, Brasso, Paria, was with a group of people doing construction work along the By-Pass Road, Arima in the vicinity of River Lime Ranch, when at about 11.30 a.m. a white panel van pulled alongside him.
A masked gunman man exited the van.
He called out to Pereira and then shot him several times.
The suspect then returned to the van and drove away.
Pereira was shot to the face and right abdomen.
He was taken to the Arima Health Facility by officers of the Arima Municipal Police.
However, Pereira died at about 11.55 a.m. that day.