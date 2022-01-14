crime tape

The first triple murder in 2022  was recorded on Thursday.

Three men were killed in a shooting along the Toco Main Road.

Police said the men were in a vehicle when gunmen opened fire on them at around 10pm.

Two were found dead in the vehicle and one man was outside the vehicle.

The men were shot multiple times in the head and upper body, police said.

before officers arrived, people who came upon the scene pulled out cell phones and began recording.

One "videographer" turned out his cell phone flash light and zoomed close in on the bloodied face of one victim, straddled the body and began recording.

The victims were identified by their aliases Terrence, Gotti and Skitty of North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande.

A motive was not immediately determined.

