Police officers are seeking the public’s help to locate three men who went missing in August.
Kareem Richmond, 32, of Corria Drive, La Horquette Valley Road, Glencoe, was last seen on August 29. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Four Roads police station at 637-3860.
Ricky Mohammed, 55 of Gomez Street, Sangre Grande is also missing. He was last seen on August 27. The Sangre Grande police station can be contacted at 668-2444 with any leads about his location.
The Princes Town police can be reached at 655-2231 with information that can assist to find Darius Jerrybandhan. Jerrybandhan, 49 of Stone Road, Piparo was last seen on August 10.
In all three cases, the police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.