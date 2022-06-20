Three men were this morning shot and killed in a vehicle forced off the highway in the vicinity of the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba near San Fernando.
The killing happened at around 11a.m.
Hours earlier, hundreds of people had attended the 'Stink and Dutty' fete at the stadium.
Some of those people were caught up in a traffic snarled caused by the police response to the killings.
The three men were in a Toyota sedan vehicle travelling north along the highway when the vehicle was apparently forced of the road.
The front passenger door of the car was ripped off before it came to a stop in the bushes off the highway.
The gunmen began firing on the vehicle.
The front seat passenger died outside the vehicle.
The driver died in his seat, as did the passenger in the rear seat.
People who arrived before the police began recording closeups of the victims.
Fire fighters also responded to what they first thought was a crash.
They were not needed. Only the undertakers were needed.