Three men are assisting detectives with their investigations into the robbery of a family during a home invasion in Lopinot yesterday.
The suspects, an 18-year-old and 20-year-old, of La Horquetta, and another aged 41 of Arouca, were held by residents of the Lopinot community following a robbery incident in which a family was robbed of several items.
At midday on June 2, three armed men stormed into the family’s home and demanded that they handed over cash, jewellery and other valuable items.
The family, fearful for their lives, complied with the orders and gave the suspects valuables in excess of $20,000.
The men then escaped and entered two vehicles.
An alarm was raised and residents sprang into action to apprehend the men, while the police were contacted.
The two vehicles were subsequently found abandoned along Guadeloupe Road, Lopinot, and were taken to the Arouca Police Station, where crime scene investigators are processing them.
A firearm, a magazine, and 24 rounds of live 5.56 ammunition were also recovered from the scene.
PC Roopnarine, of the Arouca Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is leading the investigations.