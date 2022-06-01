A teenager was among three people the police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help to locate.
Navita Madoo, 16 of Couva, Desiree Hamilton Williams, 56 of Trincity and Paul Anthony Almarales, 61 of San Juan went missing over the last few days of May.
Madoo of Basta Hall Village was last seen on May 25, Williams of First Street West, Dinsley Avenue on May 20 and Almarales of Spencer Road on May 30, posts to the police's social media page stated.
Anyone with information as to their whereabouts can contact the Couva police station at 636-2333, the Arouca police station at 640-6138 or the San Juan police station at 638-3416.
The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.