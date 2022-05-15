Three missing

The police is seeking the public’s help to find three people who went missing over the past few days.
* Krissyann Khan, 15 of Raghoo Street, Munroe Road, Cunupia, was last seen on May 14. Anyone with information that can help locate the teen, can contact the Cunupia police station at 665-3080.
* Lissanne Singh, 36 of Rushworth Street, San Fernando was last seen on May 13. The San Fernando police station can be contacted at 652-2858 should anyone have information on her whereabouts.
* Roger Gangaram, 35, of Digity Branch Trace, Clarke Road, Penal was last seen on May 12. Officers at the Penal police station can be reached at 647-8888 by anyone with information that can help locate him.
The police can also be reached, in each instance, at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.