The police is seeking the public’s help to find three people who went missing over the past few days.

* Krissyann Khan, 15 of Raghoo Street, Munroe Road, Cunupia, was last seen on May 14. Anyone with information that can help locate the teen, can contact the Cunupia police station at 665-3080.

* Lissanne Singh, 36 of Rushworth Street, San Fernando was last seen on May 13. The San Fernando police station can be contacted at 652-2858 should anyone have information on her whereabouts.

* Roger Gangaram, 35, of Digity Branch Trace, Clarke Road, Penal was last seen on May 12. Officers at the Penal police station can be reached at 647-8888 by anyone with information that can help locate him.

The police can also be reached, in each instance, at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.

Three missing

FOSTER A GOOD MAN

The La Horquetta/Talparo constituency has thrown its support behind its Member of Parliament, Foster Cummings, following the release of a “secret” Special Branch report into his alleged activities.

The report was released by Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial on May 5 and is now the subject of High Court action.

ARIPO - THE FORGOTTEN VILLAGE

Say Aripo or Heights of Aripo and, immediately, frightening images of murder and bodies dumped in the bushes come to mind, especially the horrendous murder of young Andrea Bharatt.

However, newly-elected president of the Aripo Village Council Harold Diaz says Aripo is not going to sit idly by and wait on the State to fix things. “Aripo is fed up of getting a bad name. Things are about to change. Somebody will be prosecuted for the murders,” he said in an interview with the Sunday Express last week.

Louwe: PDP ‘can make T&T safe again’

Suzette Louwe says she knows at some point in time Watson Duke will have to address the issue of him seeking high political office while before the court on criminal charges, but points out she didn’t join the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) because of Duke.

At the launch of the PDP two Sundays ago at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Port of Spain, Louwe announced, via a video message, that she had accepted Duke’s offer to become a deputy leader.

UNHOLY SISTER

A nun who committed unholy acts against children, as well as instances of racism, religious persecution, torture and other horrific acts were uncovered 25 years ago at several children’s homes, but the damning report was sanitised and buried.

On January 10, 1997, Cabinet had agreed to establish a task force to assess the overall system of healthcare provided by this country’s children’s homes and institutions.

Cummings goes to court

The High Court will now be getting involved in the matter involving Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings and United National Congress (UNC) Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial over a leaked Special Branch report.

The Trinidad Express Newspaper, its editor-in-chief Omatie Lyder and journalist Anna Ramdass have also been sued by Cummings.

