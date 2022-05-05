The public’s assistance is being sought to locate three missing people.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) identified them as Jada Valentine, 14, Leanna Carter, 16 and Andrew Defour, 60.
Valentine of Ridge Wood Gardens, Phase 1, Golconda was last seen on May 3. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can call the San Fernando police station at 652-2858.
Carter of Calvary Branch Road, Arima was also last seen on May 3. Contact can be made with the Arima police station at 667-3563 with information that can lead to her being found.
Defour of La Mango Road, Maracas, St Joseph was last seen on April 20. The St Joseph police station can be reached at 662-4038 to provide information that can locate him.
In all instances, the police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.