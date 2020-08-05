covid

Three more Covid 19 cases of unknown origin have been detected in Trinidad and Tobago

The disclosure came in a Wednesday morning statement from the Ministry of Health, hours before Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is set to speak on the issue.

On Tuesday, the country recorded 12 new Covid 19 cases.

As of this morning, this was the data provided by the Health Ministry.

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI site for testing for COVID-19 9090

Number of unique patient tests completed 7504

Number of repeated tests 1586

Number of samples which have tested positive 197

Number of deaths 8

Number of persons discharged 135

The Ministry of Health provides the following update:

 Three (3) additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19. These cases are pending epidemiological investigation.

COVID-19 Positive Patients in Hospital – (51).

Three (3) new patients are en route to hospital.

Caura Hospital 40

Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility 11

COVID-19 Positive Patients in Step-down / Transition Facilities – (0)

If you or a loved one develops symptoms of COVID-19, please call the hotline 877-WELL or 800WELL (9355) for further guidance. If the person is severely ill, call the 811 (emergency hotline) or call ahead to the Accident and Emergency Department of your nearest hospital for help and go in immediately.

