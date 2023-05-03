shooting

Before nightfall today, gunmen arrived in Aranguez and began shooting.

Three men were chased along the street and shot by at least two gunmen.

One of the suspects was using an automatic weapon.

The shootings happened at around 5.16p.m. at Calcutta and Williams Streets.

The victims have been identified as Sammy Baksh, Sudi Maharaj and Aneil.

Responding police did not wait for paramedics.

The wounded were taken to hospital in the tray of a police pick-up truck.

The location of the shooting is crime hotspot.

