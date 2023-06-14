Three men, charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, were fined a total of $7,700 by the court on Monday.
They pleaded guilty before Mayaro senior magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey. The three were arrested during a police drug suppression exercise in Mayaro on Friday and charged on that day.
Marcus Jeremiah Francis, 24 of Union Village Rio Claro, was held for being in possession of 40 grammes of marijuana, a scale and $27 on his person. Following enquiries, he was charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking by constable Charles of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
Francis was fined $4,500 by the magistrate. In default of paying the fine, he will serve nine months hard labour.
Kevon Smith, 34 of no fixed place of abode, was detained after detectives found 28 grammes of marijuana, a scale and $307 on his person.
Following investigations, he was charged by constable Mohammed with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. He was fined $2,000 by the court. Smith will serve four months hard labour if he fails to pay the fine.
Sylvester Francis, 59, of Rest House Village, Mayaro, was fined $1,200 by the magistrate. In default, he will serve three months hard labour.
Francis was arrested and charged by constable Joseph, of the Mayaro CID, for the offence of possession of 28 grammes of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. He was also found to be in possession of a scale and $300 on his person.
All three men were given three months to pay the fines.
The operation was led by Sgt Mohammed of the Mayaro CID and included personnel of Mayaro police station and constables Ramlogan and Dopwell with police canines Apollo and Edoo of the Mounted and Canine Branch.