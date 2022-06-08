A woman was among three people each placed on $500,000 bail after being charged with gang and human trafficking offences.
Nathaly Gomez Leandres, 21 and Rod Willis, 49, both of Tacarigua and Atiba Richards, 45, of Chaguanas each faced two charges of being a gang leader and one charge of trafficking in children when they appeared before Arima magistrate Brambhanan Dubay on Wednesday.
Leandres and Richards were also charged with inciting a child to become a prostitute and facilitating child prostitution, while Richards faced an additional charge of sexual penetration of a child.
The three were granted the bail with the condition that they report weekly to the police stations in their districts between 6 am and 6 pm.
The accused were among five people arrested by a team of officers in the Arima district last Saturday in connection with an alleged human trafficking and child prostitution ring.
The charges were laid by acting corporal Persad of the Northern Division, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC, on Tuesday.