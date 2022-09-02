Three charged with money laundering have been granted a total of $2.1 million bail.
Amelia Maharaj was charged with 48 offences of money laundering and one offence of conspiracy to defraud a financial institution. She was granted $900,000 bail, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Terrance Sankar who faced 14 charges of money laundering was granted $800,000 bail while Rakesh Rahim was placed on $400,000 bail on five charges of money laundering.
They were granted the $2.1 million by a justice of the peace and are to appear before an Arima magistrate on September 13, the post said.
The charges arose from alleged activities between May 9 to August 13 2019, where a former female employee of a financial institution allegedly processed several transactions totalling $530,000 from a customer’s account without authorization.
A report was made to the police and investigations were conducted by the Financial Investigations Branch.
The three were charged following advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The investigation was spearheaded by Senior Superintendent Wendell Lucas, supervised by Inspector Mc Kenzie, Sergeant Samuel and legal counsel Corporal Mings and included several other investigators of the branch.
Charges were laid by Financial Investigator constable Alexander.