Three police officers and a civilian who were allegedly involved in a police escort scam were charged with a series of offences including conspiracy to defraud the Government, misbehaviour in public office, and larceny of a police vehicle.
The persons charged were: Inspector Dean Antoine, presently on pre-retirement leave, 53, of Jackson Street Petit Bourg; PC Videsh Oudit, attached to Guapo Police Station, 32, of St John's Trace Avocat, Fyzabad; PC Vishal Heeralal presently attached to Penal Criminal Investigations Department, 28, of Ralph Narine Trace, South Oropouche; and civilian Shane Veesh Heeralal, unemployed, 28, of St John's Trace Avocat, Fyzabad.
It is alleged that the suspects were involved in an exercise where they would organize police escort duties for companies with trailer trucks.
It is alleged that they used a marked police vehicle which was discovered missing from the fleet of TTPS vehicles.
Investigations revealed that the monies from these transactions were not deposited to the relevant police stations.
The investigations were conducted by the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) headed by Supt Suzette Martin, formerly of the Homicide Bureau.
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP Roger Gaspard, SC advised on Sunday that the following charges be proffered:
Insp Dean Antoine:
- One offence of conspiracy to defraud the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago
PC Videsh Oudit:
- Two offences of conspiracy to defraud the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
- Ten offences of misbehavior in public office.
PC Vishal Heeralal:
- one offence of conspiracy to defraud the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago
- One offence of possession of stolen police vehicle PCZ 1508 (A marked police X Trail)
Shane Heeralal:
-one offence of conspiracy to defraud the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago
- one offence of possession of stolen police vehicle PCZ 1508 (A marked police X Trail)
Ag Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob said the arrest of the three police officers and the civilian followed extensive investigations conducted by the PSB.
Mr Jacob said other people were arrested and charged months ago in what was regarded as an extra duty racket.
The acting CoP said further investigations turned up additional evidence.
He assured that this investigation is continuing as more persons are likely to be charged.
Mr Jacob thanked the investigators for the job they have done so far.