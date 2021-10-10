BLANCHISSEUSE police are investigating the suspected drowning of a La Romaine man at Three Pools, Marianne River.
The body of Alexander Beepath, 24, of Pemberton Villas, submerged at Three Pools on Saturday and resurfaced yesterday (Sunday), police said.
A police report said that officers received a distress call around 3 p.m. from one of Beepath’s three friends that accompanied him to the area on Saturday.
Police were told that upon reaching the first pool, the friends encountered strong currents in the river, but Beepath continued towards Three Pools.
The report said that one of the friends later heard Beepath cry for help and proceeded to the third pool.
Police were told that the friend saw Beepath’s hand outstretched from the water, with the rest of his body submerged between a rock and logs in the river.
The officers were told that the friend attempted to pull Beepath out of the water to safety but however, he was unsuccessful.
Cpl Hoseinie, and WPC Fridy, PCs Quintero and Andrews of the Blanchisseuse Police Station responded, as well as officers of the Fire Services search and rescue team.
Attempts were made by the police and fire services to locate Beepath on Saturday night, but the search was postponed to the darkness, rough terrain, and strong currents.
Search efforts continued Sunday and the body was found around 3 p.m., police said.