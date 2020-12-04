Gold jewelry items, a luxury handbag and slippers were among items stolen in a $0.5 million robbery in the Santa Cruz district.
Police arrested three people and recovered the stolen items after a period of surveillance.
Officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force arrested three suspects are aged between 20 and 28 years.
Based on information received, the officers went to 8th Street Barataria, where they intercepted a silver Hyundai Elantra with one of the suspects.
A search was conducted and inside the vehicle were items fitting the description of the items stolen during a robbery on November 28.
The suspect was arrested.
Additional investigation was conducted and the other two suspects were subsequently arrested.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Winston Maharaj and Supt Alexander and conducted by Sgt Bharath, Cpls Majeed, Ramkissoon, PCs Dass, Mieres, Andrews, Griffith, and Nanan, and officers of North Eastern Division Criminal Investigations Department(CID).
Investigations are continuing.