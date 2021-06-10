Three men appeared before a Mayaro magistrate yesterday charged with breach of the Emergency Powers Regulations by being on a beach.
Tevon Ross, 25, Roy Mitchell, 27, and Joseph Boodoo, 37, were fined $7,500 each by Magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally.
Failure to pay the fine within six weeks will lead to them serving a default of six weeks with hard labour.
On Tuesday, police officers were on patrol and responded to information that led them to the coastline from Stone Bright Village to Bon Espoire Road, Mayaro, where they observed three men on the beach.
When the men were questioned, they had no reasonable explanation.
They were arrested and taken to Rio Claro Police Station where they were charged with the offence.
The exercise was coordinated by ASP Jankee and Insp Ragbir, supervised by Sgt Mohammed, Cpls Neaves and Flores, and included officers of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Crime Scene Investigation Taskforce, Emergency Response Patrol, and the Rio Claro CID and Taskforce.--