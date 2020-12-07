Three teenagers have been charged for the murder of robbery victim Mickel Berrot.
David Floyd, aka ‘Farmer’, Selene Belle, aka ‘Mariah’ and Rivaldo Beckles, all of Kelly Village, Caroni, were charged with murder, on Sunday following advice of Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC to homicide detectives.
On September 25, Berrot and another man, went to the Caroni Police Station to report they were robbed.
Berrot and the other victim were stabbed.
Both men were taken to the Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex, however Berrot succumbed to his injuries whilst undergoing treatment.
Police enquiries revealed that Berrot and the other man left Curepe after 12 p.m. on September 25 in a blue Nissan Tiida and proceeded to Boysie Trace Kelly Village to meet a woman.
Upon arrival at Boysie Trace, Kelly Village, the two men parked at the end of a dead end street, and while waiting for the woman, they were approached by two men.
An altercation ensued and Berrot was stabbed.
Berrot and the other man then fled the scene and the assailants later escaped with the Tiida vehicle and $50.
The three accused are due to appear virtually before the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on December 7.