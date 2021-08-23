Three teenaged boys and a 20-year-man were arrested for the armed robbery of a supermarket last week.
Samuel Roopchand, 20, of Calcutta No.4 Freeport; Terrell St Cyr, 18, of Primrose Drive, Chase Village; and two boys aged 17, were arrested a day after the robbery.
It is alleged that on Wednesday the four robbed Summer’s Supermarket, at Chase Village.
A police report said that at around 2.15 p.m., the four suspects, three of whom were armed with cutlasses, entered the supermarket and allegedly announced a robbery.
The thieves stole $1,400 and a quantity of cigarettes then ran off with the loot.
The suspects were charged by PC Rampersad of the Freeport Police Station.
The four were expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday.