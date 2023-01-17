Three teens missing

Help is being sought by the police to find three teenagers gone missing in different areas of south Trindad.
Jessica Madoo, 16, of Batchyia Trace, Penal was last seen on Tuesday. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can call the Penal police station at 647-1295 or 647-8058.
Thirteen-year-old Sameer Samuel of San Fernando, was last seen on Monday. The San Fernando police station can be reached at 652-1771 with information on his location.
Last week Thursday was the last time Faraze Mohammed, 17, of Williamsville was seen. Any information on him can be relayed to the Princes Town police station at 655-7327 or 655-2231.
In all instances the police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.