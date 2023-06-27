Niron Burke will spend the next three years in prison after he robbed a man of his cell phone and money.
Burke, 30 of Patrong Avenue, Valencia, pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery with aggravation and was last week sentenced to 36 months hard labour by a Sangre Grande magistrate.
According to police reports, at 8 p.m. on June 8, a man was walking along Flamboyant Crescent, Valencia, when he was approached by a suspect with a firearm. Detectives were told that the armed man robbed the victim of his $2,000 Oukutel C21 Pro cellphone and $200 before escaping by running into a nearby bushy area.
On June 19, a team of police officers were conducting an operation when they spotted the suspect and arrested him. Following further investigations and the execution of a search warrant at the suspect’s home he was charged after he confessed to the crime.
The charge was laid by constable Baptiste of the Valencia Police Post.