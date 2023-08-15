While voter turnout was expected to be light, as is the norm for a local government election, some polling stations in Diego Martin experienced a steady flow of voters, many of whom were young people who turned out to vote in large groups.
At the International School of Port of Spain in Westmoorings, a smiling Energy Minister Stuart Young, who turned up to vote at around 9 a.m., described the process as smooth and expressed confidence that the population would make an intelligent choice at the polls.
“The population of Trinidad and Tobago is not to be underestimated. We are a very smart and intelligent population. The population would have seen and heard what people said prior to the election,” Young said.
“People in this country could say all manner of things. They could slander and attack people, but we, the citizens, are smarter than that. We listen very carefully. We may not say anything at the time, but you can’t say one thing today and then come tomorrow with a totally different tune and expect us to forget,” Young said.
He said feedback from polling stations around the country was promising.
“This is based on what I have been seeing around the country and the feedback I’ve been getting as the chairman of the party.
“I am hoping that the people will come out and that they will do what is necessary and vote in the local government (election). Traditionally, yes, there is always a lower voter turnout, about 34 to 35 per cent. The highest we’ve ever had was in the 40s, but let’s see what today brings. It’s too early to predict, but I feel confident that we in the PNM have done what we needed to do,” Young said.
“Officials were very pleasant, there were a lot of smiles from all involved, and I am happy and very proud as a Trinidadian because we are one of the countries in the world that you can always count on our Elections and Boundaries Commission to continue to do an excellent job. A lot of young people are inside and it was a smooth process, which is something you don’t see in some countries,” he added.
Voting and reform
PNM candidate for Chaguaramas/Point Cumana Kevon Williams, who voted at Carenage Boys’ Government Primary School, said he was pleased with the turnout and activity at the polling stations in Carenage, as many youths turned out to vote.
He said a lot of groundwork was done through workshops to encourage young people in the community to understand the importance of voting and local government election reform.
“I had a very pleasant experience. I am happy with what I saw and very hopeful. My campaign was geared towards engaging youth voters. I feel like we have an aging electorate, and it was definitely part of my strategy to engage the youth voter and get them to understand the pillars of government reform. I had workshops and presentations to get them to understand and see how they fit in with the electorate and their responsibilities for the future,” said Williams.
“We had social media campaigns and WhatsApp groups running where they could participate and drop their voting finger and name, and they have been participating all morning, so I am pleased with what I have been seeing. I definitely feel like they embraced what they were taught. But the journey has just started. I feel we are on the cusp of an impending victory,” he added.
There was a sudden shower of rain just as political leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), Phillip Edward Alexander, completed voting at Diego Martin Government Primary School at around 9.30 a.m.
Alexander said the process was smooth and well organised.
He said a social media post purporting to be from him, describing how to spoil a ballot if there is no PEP symbol instead of voting for any other party, was mischief.
Marsha Walker, United National Congress (UNC) candidate for Glencoe/Goodwood Park/La Puerta, said she was concerned that a polling booth at La Puerta Government Primary School was stationed too close to a window.
Walker, who spoke to the Express via telephone, said placing a polling booth near a window was very concerning as it should never have happened.
“At the La Puerta location, three polling booths were by windows, so we had to request the windows be closed because the polling booths are not supposed to be by windows in the first place,” she said.
Walker, who voted at Point Cumana (Carenage) Government Primary School, added: “This is a PNM stronghold, so it is very concerning. We had to alert the police, and we also stationed someone to look at the windows,” she said.