Help is needed to find 14-year-old Tia-Mia Llewellyn.
Llewellyn of Alex Street, Morvant, was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing to the Morvant police station.
She is of mixed descent, five feet, five inches tall, slim built and light brown in complexion. Llewellyn was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and a pair of pink and white slippers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Morvant police station at 624-3737. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.