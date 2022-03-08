The five-member team appointed to investigate to investigate the deaths of four underwater welders hit a snag with the withdrawal of one member of the committee.
In a statement on Tuesday, Eugene Tiah announced his withdrawal from the committee.
"I wish to join with the nation in extending sincerest condolences to the grieving family members of Kazim Ali (Jr.), Fyzul Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar.
"I was asked by the Energy Chamber to be their representative on the Investigation Committee to commit 45 days gratis, and to bring to bear my 40 years of technical and managerial experience in the energy industry with particular interest in safety and process safety leadership, which I agreed to do.
"I believe that no time should be lost in ascertaining the facts that led to this tragedy. Recommendations arising from the Incident Investigation need to be swiftly implemented and lessons learned shared throughout the industry.
"It appears that the good of country is subservient to the shenanigans of a few. I have thus taken the decision to withdraw from the Investigating Committee.
"I wish the Committee Members Godspeed with this onerous and supremely important task," Tiah said.
Since his selection to the committee was announced by Energy Minister Stuart Young at last Friday's post-Cabinet press conference, Tiah has been under fire to step down by members of the Opposition United National Congress (UNC).
Over the weekend Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar called for him to be removed from the investigating team, citing he had ties with the People's National Movement (PNM).
The Opposition objected centered around the fact that Young acted as Tiah's attorney in a 2014 matter involving former executives of Evolving Technologies Ltd ( eTeck).
In responding to the objection, Young said on Sunday that it was a 'desperate' move by the Opposition.
"It is most unfortunate that once again in what has become the expected desperate behaviour of Mrs Kamla Persad- Bissessar, Leader of the Opposition, she has sought to attack an innocent, independent and professional individual, who volunteered to give public service," Young said.
Also on Sunday, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said the Opposition maintained that the team appointed by the Government to probe the February 25 incident, in which four underwater welders lost their lives, has been compromised by the inclusion of Tiah.
Indarsingh, who was speaking at the UNC's weekly news conference, called the incident 'a national tragedy', and said the Opposition will maintain its call for Tiah to step down from the investigating team.
Tiah, a former Energy Chamber chairman, was nominated to serve on the committee by the Energy Chamber.