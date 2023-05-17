TRINIDAD and Tobago Police Service ticket books, pens, court documents, an engagement ring and a mug were among the items stolen from a police constable attached to a station in the Central Police Division.
The police officer reported that the items were stored in a locker in a male dormitory at the police station.
A police report stated that the officer secured the locker on April 4 around 8.30 a.m. and went away.
He reported that he returned to the locker at 8.45 p.m. on May 13 and found it had been broken into.
The items which were missing were a white gold engagement ring, a plasma lamp, a coffee mug, three pens and pen cases, six plastic folders containing court documents, three TTPS ticket books, two clipboards, a three-piece silver cutlery set, a ceramic dinner plate and $1,400.
PC Rampersad is investigating the case.