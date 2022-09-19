Tico, the rescued manatee (Trichechus manatus) that travelled more than 4,000km from Brazil, is awaiting repatriation while housed at an aquarium on Margarita Island in Venezuela.
Brazilian NGO Aquasis, involved in Tico’s rehabilitation and rescue, told the Express that the organisation is still engaged in dialogue with the Venezuelan authorities on the manatee’s return to Brazil.
“He has not yet been repatriated and we are currently in dialogue with Venezuelan institutions on the matter. We are also looking for partners who can collaborate on a strategy and support to bring him back safely,” it said yesterday.
Tico’s journey, which experts referred to as “amazing, surprising and unusual”, spanned the waters of French Guiana, Suriname and Guyana before arriving in Tobago in late August.
The seven-year-old manatee was rescued on September 5 by Brazilian NGO Aquasis in collaboration with various bodies in the Caribbean and Latin American region.
“On September 5, Partners of the Caribbean Network of Strandings were activated and collaborated directly in the monitoring of the manatee in the Venezuelan Caribbean region.
Upon arriving in Tobago, he went to neighbouring Venezuela, where he was finally rescued on Monday,” Aquasis wrote in an update last week.
Local experts such as Professor Judith Gobin (The University of the West Indies), Dr. Reia Guppy (The University of Trinidad and Tobago, the Marine Mammal Stranding Network and Keith Lewis (Director, COAST Foundation) were involved in the rescue operation.
Dr. Guppy later referred to Tico’s travels as, “Amazing, flabbergasting and a novelty.”
Aquasis added that the rescue as an exercise in cooperation and friendship with Caribbean conservationists.
“Despite all the apprehension that was caused in this relocation of Tico, it also allowed Aquasis to meet other institutions working with conservation in the Caribbean, tightening ties of technical cooperation and friendship,” it said last week.
Tico had been first rescued by Aquasis in 2014 as a new-born from Praia das Agulhas, a nature preservation in Brazil.
He remained under human care for seven years, six of which were spent at the Aquasis Marine Mammals Rehabilitation Centre, in Caucaia/CE, spending the remaining year in captivity at sea to adapt to the natural environment.
On July 6, he was released, and Tico left the coast of Brazil entering deep waters.
As caregivers tracked the free manatee through a transmitter attached to his tail, it was decided that he should be recaptured- as manatee’s typically feed on plants that grow in shallow waters.
“In late July the animal reached international waters off French Guiana, which further limited rescue efforts. As the days passed, it was believed that the animal could have died, due to the inhospitable high seas conditions for a manatee,” Aquasis wrote in an update on its website in August.
On August 24, it was confirmed that Tico was alive and off the coast of Tobago and the rescue operation sprang into action.
Aquasis warned that the animal had likely been undernourished and disoriented.
“For having spent many days without food, without drinking fresh water and in intense muscle wasting, the animal needs veterinary care to assess its health. The erratic and atypical displacement, probably the longest ever performed by a manatee, of over 3000 km, shows that the animal is disoriented and needs to go through a new adaptation process before returning to nature,” it said in August.
It also urged that Tico would need to be returned to Brazil to avoid displacement.
“In addition to factors related to Tico’s well-being and survival, his return to Brazil is strongly indicated, since the populations closest to where he is, in Trinidad and Tobago, other Caribbean countries, Venezuela, Colombia and the United States, they have different genetic characteristics and possibly belong to a different species from the one found in north-eastern Brazil . Thus, reproduction among these animals of different populations or even species could have deleterious effects in the medium term for local manatees,” it said.