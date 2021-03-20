MANZANILLA police are investigating a report where a man was abducted and set on fire early Friday.
The 20-year-old victim said he was abducted by men who questioned him about a gas tank and stove.
He received medical attention for burns to the legs, face, and abdomen, police said.
A police report said that a woman of Nariva Road, Manzanilla, contacted police after her cousin, who lives next door, awoke her around 2.45 a.m. and she saw he was injured.
She reported that her cousin told her that men wearing black clothing and masks snatched him from his bed and placed him in a black vehicle.
The victim told her that they drove to an area in a coconut estate, and tied him to a coconut tree.
The abductors questioned him about a stove and gas tank, to which he responded that he knew nothing.
The victim said that they men threw alcohol on him and light him afire and left.
He said he freed himself and went to his cousin’s home.
PCs Monsegue and West responded and took the victim to the Sangre Grande Hospital.
Doctors told police that the victim sustained 25 per cent burns to the body.
He was hospitalised in stable condition.