The Manzanilla Stretch

The Manzanilla/Mayaro Road. 

MANZANILLA police are investigating a report where a man was abducted and set on fire early Friday.

The 20-year-old victim said he was abducted by men who questioned him about a gas tank and stove.

He received medical attention for burns to the legs, face, and abdomen, police said.

A police report said that a woman of Nariva Road, Manzanilla, contacted police after her cousin, who lives next door, awoke her around 2.45 a.m. and she saw he was injured.

She reported that her cousin told her that men wearing black clothing and masks snatched him from his bed and placed him in a black vehicle.

The victim told her that they drove to an area in a coconut estate, and tied him to a coconut tree.

The abductors questioned him about a stove and gas tank, to which he responded that he knew nothing.

The victim said that they men threw alcohol on him and light him afire and left.

He said he freed himself and went to his cousin’s home.

PCs Monsegue and West responded and took the victim to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Doctors told police that the victim sustained 25 per cent burns to the body.

He was hospitalised in stable condition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vaccine bacchanal

Vaccine bacchanal

Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu has knocked the “diplomatic decency” of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

“I don’t think it is in the pale of diplomatic decency to personally attack a resident High Commissioner.”

This was the High Commissioner’s response to several questions from the Express yesterday, via e-mail, following Rowley’s comments that Sahu had not communicated anything about India’s vaccines to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.