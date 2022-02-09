Will the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) make all payments on time to ensure that Katherine Akum Lum undergoes corrective surgery at a United States hospital this month?
Akum Lum, whose pelvic area was washed with lye in error after undergoing a hysterectomy in 2019 at St James Medical Complex, is praying that the funds will be transferred to meet the hospital and air ambulance expenses this week. She is scheduled to depart Trinidad via air ambulance on Saturday to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia to undergo surgery.
Akum Lum’s attorneys yesterday received correspondence from the air ambulance company, First Flight Air Ambulance Company Ltd, stating that they cannot fly her until money is paid. Last month they provided an invoice of US$71,000. The invoice states that payment in US currency by wire transfer must be made at least 48 hours before departure from Trinidad.
“Among the things which have to be put into place is an application to Civil Aviation for a landing permit as this is not a commercial flight and all air ambulances and other private flights must have approval from them by way of an application which has to be made before 4 p.m. on Friday 11th as they do not work on weekends and public holidays,” stated the company.
“We have already earmarked Saturday 12th as the date of this air ambulance transfer and therefore we will be reserving our flight crew (pilots and medical personnel) from Friday evening. We will not, however, come into Trinidad unless payment is made by noon on Friday 11th February into First Flight’s account as per our invoice and banking information in your possession,” the company added.
Che Dindial, Akum Lum’s attorney, said the Authority needs an invoice from the hospital. In that letter, the NWRHA’s attorneys stated that it cannot guarantee that it can obtain US from its bankers.
The Express understands that a letter was sent detailing all the fees that need to be paid, thereby remedying this issue.
On February 4, Alana Bissessar, of Pollonais, Blanc, De La Bastide and Jacelon, wrote to Dindial stating that the funds requested have not yet been secured by its bankers.
She stated that their client continues to use its best efforts to secure the US funds, and suggested that Akum Lum’s surgery be postponed to March, by which time it was hopeful that US payments would be made.
On Monday, the Express questioned NWRHA chief executive officer Salisha Baksh about the difficulty outlined in the letter about obtaining US currency and she said the Authority never claimed it cannot access US funds.
The NWRHA stated on Monday that it has paid $450,000 in interim payments to Akum Lum.
However, that money has been exhausted as the woman, a former civil engineer, has been bed-ridden since the surgery.