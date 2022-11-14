After weeks of persistent flooding across Trinidad, engineer Dr Don Samuel has again called for a National Drainage Study involving all stakeholders.
He said on Saturday he was “disheartened” by the distress caused to thousands including the elderly.
Samuel, a vocal advocate for updated infrastructure and development, including through policy, stated: “We need to act now to arrest the state of our roads and drainage systems. If we wait longer then they cannot be repaired and would require complete rebuilding.”
A civil engineer with 20 years in construction management, facilities management and project management, Samuel said in an interview with the Express: “As a patriotic citizen it is sad to see that persons in communities and villages are suffering from losses due to flooding. I was quite disheartened by the senior citizen who was crying at the losses in her home. This is why we need to eradicate flooding now. The situation could be exacerbated in the 2023 hurricane season if this country experiences a tropical storm and/or hurricane.”
Samuel deferred that he was “not a flood expert” but had experience as a civil engineer in the design and construction of drainage systems for developments.
He was referring to reports last week of people suffering flooded streets, yards and homes in east, central and south Trinidad, after nearly a week of continuous—sometimes heavy and prolonged—rainfall for over a week. In Quinam Road, Penal, resident Rohinie Jayah was pictured in the Express weeping over losses as her apartment flooded.
Samuel urged fast action on the country’s infrastructural issues, calling for stakeholders from citizens to the State and including expertise from development and the weather/climate fraternity.
“We need to avoid politics in determining root causes of flooding and the associated solutions,” Samuel stated.
“It does not matter which political party is in power. We need to hold our government accountable for providing the solutions to this national problem. I love my country but, as a civil engineer, I am saddened to see what our nation has become in terms of its infrastructure. It is common knowledge among civil engineers that a country’s economy can be measured by the efficiency of its infrastructure.”
Samuel later recommended the establishment of a “flood warning system for the country, using sensors at key points along rivers and major watercourses, so that persons living in flood prone areas can have advanced warning”.
“It is unacceptable for a person with senior citizens and kids living in a house to wake up in the middle of the night surrounded by flood water,” Samuel stated, noting the importance of quality of life and health.
“At one time in our country’s history St Helena was the only place which flooded. Today it seems that everywhere is flooding.”
Impact on economy
Samuel said floods have a wide-ranging financial impact, including through a negative impact on people’s health as is it affects “nationwide productivity when floods occur on a national scale”.
He called for the establishment of a national policy on flooding coming out of the national drainage study, as well as the assignment of more funding to the repairs of drainage and roads.
“Floods and poor drainage cause roads to fail. We need to ensure that our road and drainage systems are working efficiently so that our national productivity is optimised,” Samuel stated. “Think of the losses to employers, schools and the like when floods occur”.
He said the country had to “act now to arrest the state of our roads and drainage systems”.
He said “asking the private sector to contribute to the solution has to be strategically done”, as “the only way they can contribute is if they are involved directly with developments”.
“They can do their part to ensure that they do not add to the problem,” he said. He also stressed that “public awareness is essential to changing the culture”.
He said the country had “many subject matter experts such as engineers and experienced/qualified contractors who could work with the residents who have the knowledge to solve flooding once and for all”.
Samuel said there was “absolutely no need to import these services,” but stated:
“We also need to apply transparent procurement in the award of these rehabilitation contracts to ensure that taxpayers get value for money, that is, effective and tested solutions to the flood rehabilitation programmes.”
Changing challenges
Samuel said one challenge was that rainfall patterns have changed and now “we have high intensity short burst rainfall which results in flash flooding”.
“This is something which needs to be analysed by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service, to determine if rainfall patterns are intensifying to a point where the drainage infrastructure is inadequate.”
Samuel noted the failure recently of several bridges, apparently “due to the intense flow rates of the rivers thus undermining the abutments, that is the bridge foundation”.
He noted with alarm that “some bridges do not have wing walls”, which ensure that the abutments are preserved and the soil is retained.
“If there are no wing walls then the flood could erode the soil under the abutment and the bridge would fail. This is one area that I am extremely concerned with since I do not want to see a motorist or pedestrian lose their life if a bridge suddenly fails due to flooding,” Samuel said.
He recommended the repair of all secondary drainage, box drains and road side drainage, in all 14 municipal corporations and stated: “Adequate funding is needed to ensure that this is done before the next rainy season. The quantum of silt and garbage in these drainage systems contribute to flooding to some extent.”
He further suggested a public campaign to collect items dumped in rivers, such as appliances and plastics.
Samuel said Trinidad and Tobago at one time assigned garbage trucks to collect such waste, which circulated at the same time as regular garbage trucks.
“We need to return to collecting this type of waste,” he said.
He also suggested the dredging of rivers beyond intersection points and noted that this is done annually by the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT).
However, he said the “extent of the dredging can be just before an intersection point or just after it” and “we need to dredge the rivers along its entire alignment so as to create a uniform cross-sectional profile”.
He said funding and scheduling may be a challenge but “since flooding has reached a critical point, we need to bite the bullet and re-establish the design profiles for all rivers and major watercourses”.
Fix, upgrade, monitor
Samuel recommended that over the next five years, the Government execute a national drainage study using local engineers and consultants, followed by policy development and implementation, as well as a commitment to enforcement and monitoring.
He said there was “no need to hire foreign consultants” and the first part of the study would be to speak with communities.
“They have the history and institutional knowledge of flooding in their communities,” he said, recalling that as a young engineer his former boss, Ron Nurse, had said speaking to residents about flooding was the first part of any drainage study.
“We need to listen to our engineers as they have the training. We also need to listen to the people as they have the experience,” he said.
Samuel said the Drainage Division may need to be resourced with more staff, to “treat with the flooding problem on a national level”.
“They are most likely overwhelmed and so it would be helpful to hire more engineers and technicians to start to map these areas. A flood map is needed to track the area of frequent floods,” he said.
The capacity of all major rivers and water courses must then be determined by measuring their horizontal and cross sectional profiles, he said, adding: “It is obvious our rivers and water courses are overwhelmed but we need to know to what extent.”
Development patterns must also be studied to determine which areas are contributing significant storm water, Samuel said.
He said this would help in the redesigning of major rivers and water courses, to accept additional stormwater from new developments.
The drainage study should also look at estuary infrastructure, that is infrastructure where the rivers enter the oceans, as such equipment allows rivers to enter the oceans even at high tides.
This has been successfully implemented in the Netherlands, he said.
He suggested engaging the Water Resources Agency and TT Met Service, to produce updated Intensity Duration Frequency Curves for the country.
“Engineers have been using curves dated 1980 and they are clearly outdated given the climatic change,” Samuel said.
There was also a need for policy to deter people from building on river banks and in flood prone areas, he said.
“Ensure that developers are held responsible for the requisite approvals where applicable,” he said, noting agencies such as the Town and Country Planning Division regional corporations.
“We need to look at unplanned developments in the context of the price of real estate,” Samuel said.
“Developers may choose to develop in areas which are near flood prone areas due to the low cost of land thus increasing their profitability.”
He called for a crackdown on illegal quarrying, which “can result in not only floods but the deposit of silt in drainage systems already loaded with silt thus making it an extreme challenge to clean”.
On Thursday November 17, 2022 Samuel will host a technical seminar to raise public awareness on these issues, “Fixing it Right–Our Roads, Bridges and Infrastructure”, on his YouTube channel—https:/youtube.com/c/drdonsamuel.
He will be joined from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. by president of the Construction Management Institute of T&T, Rakesh Ramnath and head of the Civil Projects Division Trintoplan Consultants Ltd., Adesh Surujnath