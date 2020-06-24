Stephan Persad is living on borrowed time.
Persad, who is 29 years old and lives in La Romaine, was diagnosed earlier this month with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML), a very aggressive form of cancer.
Persad’s mother, Denyse said, she is saddened to watch her once active son, who enjoyed the outdoors, now almost a shell of himself.
In a telephone interview with the Express on Tuesday, Persad struggled to speak as she fought back the tears.
“He can barely stand upright anymore. He loved playing cricket and football with his friends. When he was not there, he would spend his time with his fiancée, Crystal Kowlessar or at the gym. They are supposed to get married in December.”
Persad worked as an auditor at Chief Brand Products, but has been home since January due to his medical condition.”
Persad said she discovered there was something gravely wrong with her son after he came back home from football practice.
Though he seemed ok, Persad said her son complained about being extremely tired. The next day he woke up with a fever and pain in his gums.
She said, “I contacted our dentist, who thought he had an eruption of a wisdom tooth, and a possible infection. She prescribed some antibiotics. After a day or two, it did not seem to be working, and she prescribed something else. When that did not seem to have any effect, I told her something is wrong and I’m taking him to the family doctor.”
Persad says since her son had fallen ill earlier this year, it has been gruelling on him and the rest of the family trying to find out why he is so sick.
She said, “From since January to June it has been doctor after doctor…… constantly in and out of hospitals. Blood work after blood work…..it has been a very trying time for the family.”
“I’ve been from private doctors to nursing homes, and have spent over $300,000TT in medical expenses. It is just me, my son, and my daughter, she has special needs. Stephan is my only son and the youngest. My husband passed away a year and half ago, and we all have had to deal with the grief.”
Persad said doctors at San Fernando General Hospital suspected it was cancer in January, and they got the confirmation it was a few days later.
She said, “Doctors said the cancer is quite aggressive and they did not have the blood support product to support an AML patient. There was nothing they can do. They urged me to seek treatment abroad as soon as possible. On February 8, we went to Cuba for treatment and we stayed there until March 11. We came back to Trinidad on March 12, when we got our first Covid case. I wanted to stay in Cuba to continue with Stephan’s treatment, but I had no more money. I had to come back home. Given the fact my son had an already compromised immune system, he was kept mostly isolated. He is currently warded at San Fernando General Hospital.”
She said, “All I can do is pray to God and hope for a miracle. It was tough losing my husband….I don’t want to lose my son too.”
The Persad family needs $250,000 US for Stephan to be flown to John Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore for treatment.
She said, “This was advised to me by local doctors to save Stephan’s life. Without treatment he would only have a few months to life. His condition is not good. His blood platelet levels are very low.”
The family has set up a Fund Me TnT account to help raise funds to cover their medical expenses.
Persons willing to donate can do so via the family’s Fund Me TnT page – Saving Stephan.
Donations can also be made via bank deposit to First Citizens (Gulf View) to account number #2532627 under Denyse Persad.