Former prime minister Basdeo Panday celebrated his 88th birthday today.
In a telephone interview with the Express on Tuesday, Panday shared his thoughts on the current state of the nation.
He said, "I think we are in serious trouble. We are reaping the whirlwind of the wind we set in motion so many years ago. We divided the society. We spent money, as some West Indian leader said, that all of our oil money was passing through Trinidad like a dose of salt. After spending hundreds of billions of dollars, we have to keep borrowing money to pay debt. We are in a terrible state. I have said and will continue to say under this present constitution that encourages racial voting and two blocks in parliament playing musical chairs, there is no salvation unless we change the constitution."
Panday, who has had an illustrious political career, and served as prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago from 1995 to 2001, said "What I have been trying to do ever since I went into the political arena was to try and unite a fractured nation, a nation fighting against itself. I agree with the biblical observation that a nation divided against itself cannot stand. I don't think I had any exceptionally great achievement, it was a long process of trying to unite the nation."
The former minister and founder of the United National Congress (UNC) celebrated his 86th birthday with the launch of his daughter, Mickela Panday's political party, the Patriotic Front.
While the newly formed party bowed out of the 2020 general election citing insufficient time to share plans with the electorate, Panday has remained supportive of his daughter and her endeavours.
While Covid-19 health regulations and the current state of emergency have regulated most of the population indoors, Panday said he would be spending the rest of the day writing.
"I would be spending the rest of the day working. I have been trying to complete the biography. I have been doing that for some time since the lockdown and I will spend the rest of the day doing that. I have no idea when it will be completed. The biography is going to be more historical locally. It will document the progress of the nation. When we started, what were the developments, and how the country has reached to the position where it is today, " Panday said.
When asked, what will the biography be called?
He said, "I have not finalized on one. The title of the biography might be called ME."