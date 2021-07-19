MEMBERS of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) targeting a narcotic trafficking syndicate raided the home of a Moruga man on Sunday.
SORT members, together with Canine Unit sniffer dog “Tino” and officers of the Southern Division Task Force, searched the premises and allegedly found and seized packages of marijuana weighing 55 kilogrammes.
A police report said that at around 5.30 p.m., as part of Operation RED FOX, the officers executed a search warrant at the home of a resident at La Ruffin Road, where they allegedly found a large quantity of narcotics.
The resident was arrested and taken to the Marabella Police Station for further processing.
Cpl Bahadur is continuing investigations.