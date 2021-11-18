The Ministry is advising that the extension of the moratorium for the implementation of the Tint Regulations expires on December 31st, 2021.
The New Windscreen and Window Tint Regulations, 2020 introduces:
Objectivity with Clearly Defined Laws;
Increased Measures for Road Safety;
Permissible Levels of Tint; and
Increased Grounds for Exemptions
To learn more about the new Motor Vehicle Windscreen and Window Tint Laws of Trinidad and Tobago, click the link https://www.mowt.gov.tt/.../Lega.../Legal-Notice-281-of-2020
The Ministry is advising people to get tint levels verified at a reputable tint shop.