Police officers have found $83.5 million worth in hashish, a potent form of marijuana, on a beach off North Manzanilla Road.
Acting on a tip, officers went to the area on Friday and found an inflatable dingy.
On the boat were 44 bags, each contained 12,900 packets each with a weight of 90 grammes, and a combined
weight of 1161 kilogrammes.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Ag.), Eastern Division, Ryan Khan,bcoordinated the efforts of officers of the Task Force, Criminal Investigations Department, Valencia and Manzanilla Police Post, Special Investigations Unit and the Air Support Unit, led by Insp Ronnie Rampallard.
The Snr. Supt. thanked the officers for “acting swiftly in seizing the highly potent substance and for ensuring that the drugs, which usually cause havoc and violence within communities, are out of the hands of the criminal element who traffic and trade these narcotics.”