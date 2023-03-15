police car

A firearm and quantities of ammunition and drugs were seized by officers during exercises in various divisions on Tuesday.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) thanked members of the public who provided information to make the seizures and arrest possible.

During an exercise in the North-Central and Northern Divisions, officers attached to the Arouca Criminal Investigations Department searched a bushy area along the Eastern Main Road. There, they found a revolver in a plastic bag.

The same party of officers then went to Malabar, Arima, where they recovered a silver Nissan Tiida motor vehicle which was reported stolen from the Piarco area on March 11.

In the Western Division, Task Force officers conducted an anti-crime exercise, during which they executed a search warrant at an apartment at West Hills, Petit Valley. During the search, the officers found $20,000 which could not be properly accounted for by the male occupant of the apartment. The man was arrested.

And in the North Eastern Division, officers of the Gang and Intelligence Unit, during an exercise in the Barataria area, went to Savannah Road, Aranguez where they found a white plastic bag containing a quantity of cocaine, eight rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition and six rounds of .45 mm ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing into all the matters.

Information on crime and criminal activities in the communities can be shared by calling 555, 800-TIPS or the nearest police station.

