POLICE believe they have foiled the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl and arrested two men in connection with the incident on Tuesday.
The victim was found by police at an unoccupied house at Talparo.
The suspects - a 30-year-old man, of San Fernando, and a 33-year-old man, of Arima, were detained during the rescue operation has since been assisting police with their investigations.
The girl, who is from Mayaro, is currently in the care of officers attached to the Child Protection Unit (CPU).
According to reports, at 2 p.m. on June 29, a tip-off was sent to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, about a possible kidnapping involving three suspects and a girl.
The CoP passed on the information to the Northern Division police commander.
A massive exercise which involved officers of the Northern Division Intelligence Team was initiated.
Police found the victim located at an unoccupied building along Talparo Main Road, Talparo.
The officers detained two men in connection with the report who are currently being interrogated by officers at the Maloney and Arima Police Stations, respectively.
Commissioner Griffith would like to thank the person who sent the information to him.
He is also asking members of the public, if you see something, say something, and WhatsApp him at 482-GARY.