“If I was not a responsible Prime Minister, and I wanted to play the Opposition’s game, I could simply bring the bundle of Special Branch reports that I have on many of them (in the Opposition) and throw it in front of the public,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.

“And then,” he added, “we would have one big bacchanal of ‘he say, she say’ and in the middle of it would be the police, who would either substantiate or not substantiate what it has said, and then we would know where barley grows,” he said at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.