THE CEPEP Company Ltd has agreed to pay $11.3 million to a contractor for works carried out on a number of public health facilities in 2014.
The agreed sum represents about quarter of the monies originally claimed by TM Ramnauth and Company, but was accepted by the contractor based on the report of a quantity surveyor.
The contracting company had initially sued CEPEP to recover $41,393,937.86 which represented unpaid fees for work done on the Mount Hope Women’s Hospital, Port of Spain General Hospital, Aranjuez Health Centre, Barataria Health Centre, El Socorro Health Centre and San Juan Health Centre.
The work on the facilities was part of CEPEP’s “Health Sector Initiative”.
TN Ramnauth eventually received the contracts through a tendering process.
While the works were carried out, the company claimed it was never paid.
The CEPEP Company acknowledged the works were carried out, but contended the value as was claimed by TN Ramnauth was overinflated.
It submitted reports from a quantity surveyor, which suggested the proper value of the work was $11,353,390,68.
Attorneys for the contractor had filed an application for it to receive judgment in the value indicated by CEPEP. That application came up for hearing before Justice Frank Seepersad on Wednesday.
However, at the hearing the parties indicated they had arrived at a settlement, with the CEPEP Company agreeing to pay the amount stated in the quantity surveyor’s report.
Under the agreement, both parties are to bear their own legal cost.
The contracting company was represented by attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Kiel Taklalsingh, Leon Kalicharan and Karina Singh; while CEPEP was represented by Farai Hove-Masaisai and Jennifer Farah-Tull.