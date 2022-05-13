frank Seepersad

Presiding judge: Justice Frank Seepersad.

THE CEPEP Company Ltd has agreed to pay $11.3 million to a contractor for works carried out on a number of public health facilities in 2014.

The agreed sum represents about quarter of the monies originally claimed by TM Ramnauth and Company, but was accepted by the contractor based on the report of a quantity surveyor.

The contracting company had initially sued CEPEP to recover $41,393,937.86 which represented unpaid fees for work done on the Mount Hope Women’s Hospital, Port of Spain General Hospital, Aranjuez Health Centre, Barataria Health Centre, El Socorro Health Centre and San Juan Health Centre.

The work on the facilities was part of CEPEP’s “Health Sector Initiative”.

TN Ramnauth eventually received the contracts through a tendering process.

While the works were carried out, the company claimed it was never paid.

The CEPEP Company acknowledged the works were carried out, but contended the value as was claimed by TN Ramnauth was overinflated.

It submitted reports from a quantity surveyor, which suggested the proper value of the work was $11,353,390,68.

Attorneys for the contractor had filed an application for it to receive judgment in the value indicated by CEPEP. That application came up for hearing before Justice Frank Seepersad on Wednesday.

However, at the hearing the parties indicated they had arrived at a settlement, with the CEPEP Company agreeing to pay the amount stated in the quantity surveyor’s report.

Under the agreement, both parties are to bear their own legal cost.

The contracting company was represented by attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Kiel Taklalsingh, Leon Kalicharan and Karina Singh; while CEPEP was represented by Farai Hove-Masaisai and Jennifer Farah-Tull.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rowley stands by Foster

Rowley stands by Foster

“If I was not a responsible Prime Minister, and I wanted to play the Opposition’s game, I could simply bring the bundle of Special Branch reports that I have on many of them (in the Opposition) and throw it in front of the public,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.

“And then,” he added, “we would have one big bacchanal of ‘he say, she say’ and in the middle of it would be the police, who would either substantiate or not substantiate what it has said, and then we would know where barley grows,” he said at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Finally, a funeral for my son

Finally, a funeral for my son

NIKKI La Rose got a bitter-sweet gift for Mother’s Day this year.

It was a funeral for her son, Zachary.

For three and a half years after his disappearance, La Rose had waited to give him his final rites and put him to rest.

That funeral was held on Tuesday, attended by La Rose and 12 other people at Allen’s Funeral Home in Tunapuna.

Recommended for you