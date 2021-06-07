POLICE are searching for a Tobago man who raped his estranged wife in a washroom on Sunday.
The suspect is a businessman, police said.
A police report said that around midday the victim went to the business place of her estranged husband to collect an item.
Whilst there he forced her into a washroom and raped her.
The victim reported to the incident to the Crown Point police and WPC Dann accompanied the victim to the Scarborough General Hospital.
Officers of the Sexual Offences Unit are continuing investigations.