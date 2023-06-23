A car reported stolen from Tobago back in 2016, was found by police on Thursday in Caroni.
The Stolen Vehicles Squad conducted exercises in the Northern and North-Eastern Divisions during which a silver Nissan Wingroad, which was reported stolen from the Roxborough area in August 2016, was found in Kelly Village, Caroni.
A gold Nissan Almera, which was reported stolen from the El Dorado area last week was also found. It was recovered in Santa Cruz.
Across in the Port of Spain Division, Task Force and Canine Branch officers conducted an exercise on Wednesday, during which they went to the Belmont area. They executed a search warrant at the home of a male suspect, where they allegedly found a black plastic bag containing a quantity of assorted ammunition. Five men who were in the house at the time of the search, were arrested in connection with the find.
Meanwhile, officers of the PoS Gang and Intelligence Unit also conducted an exercise on Wednesday with the assistance of the Canine Unit. They went to Farm Road, St Joseph, where they conducted a search of a wooden structure. This resulted in five packets of marijuana being found.
Investigations are ongoing into all the matters.