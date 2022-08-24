Bandits robbed a Tobago casino of more than $90,000 on Monday night.
Police said shortly before midnight, the manager of the Silver Dollar Casino, located at Shirvan Road Plaza, Shirvan Road, was on duty with other employees, when they heard a loud explosion.
Minutes later, three masked men—one armed with a gun and another with a knife—entered the foyer area and announced a hold-up.
The man armed with the gun pointed it at the manager’s head and demanded he open the vault.
He complied, and handed the gunman $92,746.
The gunman then ordered the manager to lie on the floor along with the other employees.
The men then escaped by jumping over a wall on the eastern side of the building.
The manager and other employees then reported the incident at nearby Shirvan Road Police Station.