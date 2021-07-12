MOVIETOWNE director Derek Chin said while the company’s cinema operation in Tobago is “not for sale; he would welcome an offer”.
The cinema with four screens is located at Gulf View Mall, Lowlands, Tobago, and was manned by a staff of about 40 employees. It has remained closed for about ten months. He also said during the period November to March, and, the two months when cinemas were open, the “Covid-19 threat was zero.”
Tobago businessmen are concerned about Chin’s decision to explore his options with regard to the franchise’s cinema complex. Guyana-born Chin owns cinemas at San Fernando, Chaguanas and Demerara, Guyana. Chin also said cinemas are poised to reopen this week in Canada.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Chin said: “It’s not for sale. It’s not one of our better businesses overall. It’s one of the weakest of the chain. It has not been profitable business. Not enterprising. Then you are compounded with Covid-19. It was losing money from inception. It’s not a disaster but it has not been a viable business.”
Chin added: “We have been closed for ten months. We have about 600 on staff. We carried them to a certain point. We have furloughed everybody, but we kept maintenance, administration and technical staff. They worked on a reduced work week like twice per week.”
Chin said he would be prepared to discuss the options with any potential buyer, and, even share some business acumen. He said: “If someone feels they can resuscitate it I would be willing to listen. Somebody may decide they want to get into the entertainment business. They want to invest in a cinema or buy a cinema. Somebody may feel they can spend more in Tobago, and work with a cinema. I am not in Tobago all the time. Who knows somebody may have won the Lotto, and they want to buy a cinema.”
Chin also said: “Tobago economy is hurting. The onslaught of the pandemic made it worse. Someone can make me an offer. Take up the challenge because there is no other cinema in Tobago.”