Police officers in Tobago are searching for Romanian national Fanel Crirstea, who is missing on the island.
Police said Crirstea disembarked the cruise liner Costa Fascinosa on Sunday morning, and has since gone missing.
When the cruise liner was ready to leave the Scarborough Port, Crirstea could not be found. Tobago police confirmed the foreigner was at a bar liming with friends and did not return to the cruise ship.
Crirstea was later found, but was not held by immigration officials.
He reportedly later checked into a guest house, but by Monday morning he could not be found.
Police, during checks inside his luggage, which was removed from the cruise ship on Sunday, revealed a jacket and chargers.
Tobago police officers said members of the Special Branch have been in search of the foreign national.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Crirstea can call 999, 800-TIPS, or the nearest police station