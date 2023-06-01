The failed attempt by two Tobagonians to land marijuana with an estimated value of almost $800,000 into Barbados two years ago earned them a starting sentence of 12 years in prison when they reappeared in the No 2 Supreme Court in Bridgetown on Tuesday.
Anton James, of Golden Lane, Seaview, Tobago, and Krysten Trim, of Bon Accord Main Road, Tobago, had admitted at an earlier Session of the Continuous Sittings, that within the island’s territorial waters, they had 193.65 kilogrammes/426.92 pounds of marijuana in their possession; that they had a traffickable quantity of the drug and that they imported it, all on February 15, 2021.
At the time, the drugs had an estimated street value of $774,600.
They were represented by senior counsel Andrew Pilgrim and attorneys Latisha Springer and Rashida Edwards.
Senior State Counsel Rudolph Burnett appeared for the prosecution.
Justice Randall Worrell told the two on Tuesday he had determined that 12 years was the appropriate starting point for the most serious offence of trafficking.
“The court looked at the question of a fine, but there is nothing before the court to indicate, even at this stage, that you all can pay any fine,” he told Trim and James.
“Mr Pilgrim on the last occasion indicated that efforts through junior counsel in the matter revealed nothing. So it is quite clear, even if one looks at how you got yourselves into this, it was a question of finances. Both of you indicated that is what brought you here. The court has taken that aspect into consideration as well,” the judge said.
He said the offences were so serious he believed they could only be dealt with by way of a custodial sentence.
“The court has looked at the matter and the excessive amount of drugs. I don’t think a starting point of 12 years is unreasonable because of the amount of drugs involved,” the judge said.
Justice Worrell said he had considered the serious nature of the offences and that there was some sophistication in getting the drugs to Barbados.
“It must have involved some planning and sophistication,” he said, adding that James had admitted he was the mastermind behind the attempted drug landing.
However, the judge noted that from the outset the two had signalled their intention to throw in the towel.
“From the first day they went to the magistrates’ court they indicated they wanted to plead guilty and every benefit should be afforded to them,” he said.
Systemic delays
He said as a result of systemic delays in their matters, Trim and James would get the “full benefit of a discount”.
He told them he would be giving them full credit for the 828 days they had spent on remand.
In addition, he deducted three years for the mitigating features and one-third for their early guilty pleas.
The judge also deducted 180 days for the delay and ordered James to spend the remaining 1,182 days in jail.
In relation to Trim, he also deducted 180 days for the lesser role he played and ordered him to serve the remaining 1,002 days in jail.
Justice Worrell convicted, reprimanded and discharged both men on the counts of possession and importation.
Senior State Counsel Burnett, in outlining the facts, said Coast Guard sailors went to 3.8 nautical miles off Needham’s Point where they saw and intercepted a vessel with the registration number TFT 2084 and bearing the name Swamp Dog.
Coast Guard personnel searched the vessel and found ten bags of marijuana.
Trim and James, who were on board, along with the drugs were taken to Coast Guard base and then to Oistins Police Station.
When interviewed, the two made several oral statements but declined to give written statements.
—Barbados Nation