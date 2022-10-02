A Tobago man is expected to appear virtually before a Scarborough Magistrate, charged with the murder of his cousin, Matthew Kenrick-James, which occurred on September 24.
Curt James, aka ‘Pluggie’, a 54-year-old farmer, of Store Bay Local Road, Bon Accord, was charged with the offence following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, George Busby.
Officers had responded to a report of a wounding in the Crown Point District. On arrival, they met a man who alleged that he was walking to the garden at the back of his home, when he was approached by a male relative armed with a cutlass and a hoe, who told him to not go into his garden.
The male relative was chopped several times and died at the scene.